GOLDSBY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one southbound lane of Interstate 35 and the right shoulder of the northbound side are open just south of Norman after a fiery crash closed the interstate to all traffic for about two hours.

The OHP says both northbound and southbound lanes were shut down Monday morning at mile marker 104 at Goldsby, about 22 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Details of the crash have not been released, but OHP says it occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. and that there are injuries. The one southbound lane and the northbound shoulder were opened about 9:30 a.m.

There was no word on how long the remaining closed lanes will be closed on the interstate, which is heavily traveled both north and southbound into Oklahoma City.