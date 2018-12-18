In the summertime, Brookhill Ranch Summer Camp is filled with kids playing, swimming, and enjoying all kinds of warm weather activities, but this winter the camp has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland filled with lights, activities and a couple special guests.

A Brookhill Christmas is a drive-thru light display with gorgeously lit scenes ranging from Santa’s workshop, to a nativity. However, if you just drive through you’ll miss half the fun. This Christmas gem also features a petting zoo with the most adorable baby goats, horseback rides, campfires and a food truck filled with goodies from Frito pies to s’more kits. While working in the food truck Lynlee McMillan said how excited they were. “The first night was kind of a soft opening” she noted, “because of the weather, but tonight we’ve been steady since before we opened.”

Inside, among the bounce house, the cookie station and games sat Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Brought to life by Herb and Linda Bogli, they truly embody the jolly couple. The Boglis are toymakers all year, and brought 150 toys to hand out to children. “We always joked about being Santa’s helpers” laughed Herb.

A Brookhill Christmas will be open again Friday and Saturday Dec. 21 and 22 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car and includes everything except the food truck and Brookhill merchandise.

For more information visit Brookhill Ranch Summer Camp on Facebook or call 501-623-5983.