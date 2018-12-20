OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied a new hearing for a death row inmate convicted of beating his 87-year-old mother to death.

The court handed down the ruling Thursday to 63-year-old Darrell Wayne Frederick, who sought an evidentiary hearing on claims that his attorney was ineffective and prosecutors committed misconduct at his first-degree murder trial.

Frederick was sentenced to death by a jury in Oklahoma County for the death of his mother, Connie Frederick. Prosecutors say the elderly woman was beaten with a brick inside her home on March 26, 2011. She died at a hospital a month later.

Among other things, the court rejected Darrell Frederick's claim that prosecutors withheld evidence before his trial. His appellate attorney, Kristi Christopher, didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.