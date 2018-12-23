After a nearly 20-year hiatus, the King Cotton Holiday Classic is returning to the Pine Bluff Convention Center from Dec. 27-29.

Once recognized as the nation’s most prestigious high school boys’ basketball tournament, the eight-team event will feature state championship contenders from Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York and Texas.

This year, local leaders will also unveil arena improvements, including a new video scoreboard, marquee, message boards, exterior enhancements, concession stands, restrooms and locker rooms.

The three-day tournament includes the following:

Wednesday, Dec. 26 (Clinton National Airport, 1 Airport Road, Little Rock)

9:58 a.m.: Gulliver Prep arrival

10:05 a.m.: Houston Math & Science and Landry Walker arrival

11:38 a.m.: Park Boys School of Buffalo arrival

1:25 p.m.: Long Beach Poly arrival

Wednesday, Dec. 26 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)

7:30 p.m.: Community event, including a tentative skills & drills competition, PS4 competition and meet and greet

Thursday, Dec. 27 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)

4:30 p.m.: Gulliver Prep Raiders vs. Columbus Falcons

5:45 p.m.: Long Beach Jack Rabbits vs. Landry Walker

7:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies with Mayor Shirley Washington

7:25 p.m.: The Park School of Buffalo vs. Pine Bluff Zebras

8:45 p.m.: Jacksonville Titans vs. Houston Math & Science

Friday, Dec. 28 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)

1:30 p.m.: Loser Game No. 1 vs. Loser Game No. 4

3:00 p.m.: Loser Game No. 3 vs. Loser Game No. 2

6:00 p.m.: Winner Game No. 1 vs. Winner Game No. 4

7:30 p.m.: Winner Game No. 3 vs. Winner Game No. 2

Saturday, Dec. 29 (Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive)

3:00 p.m.: Loser Game No. 5 vs. Winner Game No. 6

4:30 p.m.: Winner Game No. 5 vs. Loser Game No. 6

6:45 p.m.: Loser Game No. 7 vs. Loser Game No. 8

8:00 p.m.: Winner Game No. 7 vs. Winner Game No. 8

Details about this year’s participating teams are below. All rankings are reflective of the end of the 2017-18 season.

Pine Bluff High School (HOST TEAM)

2015 6A state champion

Columbus High School – Columbus, Mississippi

2018 6A champion

Ranked No. 1 in Mississippi, No. 35 nationally

Reached final four in the state last four years

Houston Math, Science and Technology Center – Houston, Texas

2018 6A semifinalist

Ranked No. 16 in Texas, No. 91 nationally

Two top 50 players for 2019 in the state

Landry Walker High School – New Orleans, Louisiana

2018 6A runner-up

Ranked No. 4 in Louisiana

Reached state finals last three years

Gulliver Preparatory School – Pinecrest, Florida

Two players ranked in the top 75 National Class of 2020

Players ranked No. 5 and No. 7 in Florida

The Park School of Buffalo – Snyder, New York

2018 state champion

Ranked No. 4 in New York, No. 102 nationally

Top 10-ranked player in the state

Long Beach Polytechnic High School – Long Beach, California

2018 conference champion, state quarterfinalist

Named “Sports School of the Century” by Sports Illustrated in 2005

Jacksonville High School – Jacksonville, Arkansas

2013 5A state champion