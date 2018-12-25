FICTION
Comanche Sunrise by Ethan J. Wolfe
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Pandemic by Robin Cook
The Enemy of My Enemy by W.E.B. Griffin
NON-FICTION
Southern Living 2018 Annual Recipes
World Almanac 2019
CHILDRENS CHAPTER BOOKS
Grenade by Alan Gratz
The Crimes of Grindelwald by J.K. Rowling
Large Print
The Other Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
Indigo Lake by Jodi Thomas
Nine Must Die by Lee E. Wells
The Homestead by Linda Byler
Family Trust by Kathy Wang
Wagging Through the Snow by Laurien Berenson
Shadow Keeper by Christine Feehan
The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright
MacKinnon by Johnny D. Boggs
Mexican Standoff by Giles Tippette
His Promise by Shelley Shepard Gray
Burden of Proof by DiAnn Mills
DVDs
Crazy Rich Asians
Audiobooks
Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly
This is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kheryn Callender