Today I counted the harassing phone calls I have received in the past six months. Everything from "you have been approved for a student loan" (I am 92 years old and not going back to school) to the "want to help me with my credit card debt" (I don't owe anyone money.) I have had 68 calls for a woman I don't know. And 24 calls for other things. I was told to change my phone number. I don't want to. Where does it stop, and how do I get rid of them?

I have a family member who is overseas, another who is critically ill. I don't know what number they might be calling from and don't dare not answer my phone. These calls come from all over the U.S. Some are from a local number. Some are people with a foreign accent. Many are a recording. Help!