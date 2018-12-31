EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Dallas Cowboys are officially headed to the postseason as arguably the hottest team in the NFC.

Now what that means is still anyone’s guess for a franchise that has just three playoff wins since 1995.

The Cowboys served two masters and y did so masterfully and dramatically, in coming from behind to beat the New York Giants, 36-35, in what was supposed to be a meaningless season finale.

The Cowboys (10-6) kept starting running back Ezekiel Elliott out of harm’s way before next week’s wild-card playoff game while also playing quarterback Dak Prescott long enough to show progress in the passing game.

Prescott was stellar, completing 27 of 44 attempts for 387 yards and the first four-touchdown game of his career. He threw touchdowns of 13, 19 and 39 yards to tight end Blake Jarwin, but saved the best for last with a 32-yard score to a diving Cole Beasley with 1:12 left in the game on 4th down.

He then hit Michael Gallup for the two-point conversion to give the Cowboys their 10th win of the season and seventh victory in their last eight games.

All the while, Elliott served as Dallas’ biggest cheerleader.

After giving lip service all week to the need of keeping the intensity in the final week in a game that impacted nothing, the Cowboys did the smart, prudent and safe thing by making Elliott inactive, as well as left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin.

Elliott still won the rushing title for the second time in three years because he had that big of a lead going into the final game. More importantly, though, he will be fresh and ready to carry the load in the playoffs.

What the Cowboys were going to get from Elliott was never in question. The same can’t be said for Prescott and the passing game, which has struggled to score all season, especially in the red zone.

Owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were going to play Prescott a lot and work on the passing game if Cam Fleming could hold up at left tackle.

The Cowboys proved true to Jones’ word even though playing Prescott for four quarters was not the smartest thing to do, considering he was sacked 4.5 times upping his team record to 56.5 this season.

But as far as showing progress and building momentum going into the playoffs? Mission accomplished.

The Cowboys came into the game 30th in the league in red zone offense and the worst among playoff teams.

But they had a coming out party against the Giants, scoring on three of their four red zone chances, including two touchdown passes to Jarwin, who became the first Cowboys tight end with touchdowns in a game since Billy Joe Dupree did it in 1973.

Not even 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten accomplished that feat before retiring after last season.

The only time the Cowboys didn’t score in the red zone was when kicker Brett Maher missed a 34-yard field goal.

Maher’s shakiness suddenly tops the list of concerns for the playoffs.

But Prescott and the passing game should go in feeling good about what they showed on Sunday.

That they did it without Elliott, who led the team in receptions as well as rushing this season, and their two best offensive linemen in Smith and Martin, makes it even more satisfying.

It promises nothing for the Cowboys in playoffs.

But they are healthy. They won’t be rusty. And they have something to build on.