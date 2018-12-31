Hope, a Pure-Doodle Great Pyrenees and Standard Poodle with black and grey markings down her back, was reported missing last night by family. Hope escaped from the family home last night by the high school and was last seen in the Walmart parking lot.

Hope is a service dog for, 11-year-old Cerenity Higgins, who attends Meekins Middle School in Stuttgart. Cerenity is diagnosed with Autism, Epilepsy, Non-Verbal, and ADHD.

Funds were raised by the community to help purchase Cerenity’s a service dog, Hope. Hope helps Cerenity when she has her seizures and she also helps Cerenity with social skills.

Cerenity is non-verbal and according to her mother, Maranda Amos, since Hope has been missing, Cerenity is having a hard time. “I haven’t had any sleep,” said Maranda.

Hope weighs approximately 80 lbs. She is wearing a pink bone nametag on her collar. On the back of the name tag is the contact information.

If you have seen Hope or know where she can be found, contact the family at 870-830-5265 or 870-830-1256.