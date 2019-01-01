The Fort Smith Building Safety Department has issued 35 commercial permits since Sunday, Nov. 25, including work on Mercy Fort Smith for office space and continuation of a downtown residential and retail sector called Uptown Courtyards.

Including commercial and residential projects, the city saw about $11.4 million in projects permitted in December. Uptown Courtyards by Uptown Properties has been on delay for several months, but aa permit valued at $650,508 was issued Dec. 20 to Petree Construction for the mixed-use development at 901-911 Garrison Ave.

Commercial projects alone brought in $33,800 in fees for the city. With residential projects, like new home construction, the fees brought in were about $49,000.

According to the permit details report, one of the largest projects is worth $1.1 million for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. Spokesman Todd Nighswonger said the work will be going toward general office space. Fees for the Mercy permit are listed at $6,242.50.

Approval for the new $1.5 million compressed natural gas fueling station at the Fort Smith Transit Department headquarters was also in the latest building permits report. No fees were paid for this permit since it is a city project.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a contract with Steve Beam Construction at its Dec. 4 regular meeting following Department Director Ken Savage’s explanation at the 2019 budget hearings.

Savage said 90 percent of the project cost should be reimbursed by the Federal Transportation Administration as an incentive for cities to invest in alternative fueling methods.

The station will be available at the department’s office and available to all CNG-enabled city vehicles. Savage said all regularly used buses are outfitted for the fuel and he hopes the backup buses can be upgraded for CNG usage in the future.

Other permits

Several other permits were issued since the end of November, including three for new construction at 400 Phoenix Ave. and 515 Phoenix Ave. According to the report, the two projects are worth a combined $201,000.

A $375,000 remodel is also scheduled for Baptist Health, formerly Sparks Regional Medical Center, and ABB, formerly Baldor, was approved for a remodel worth approximately $214,200.

The Fort Smith Streets Department was issued a permit for a parking lot expansion at 3900 Kelley Highway where it is located with the Utilities Department. It is worth an estimated $50,000, according to the report.

In addition to the commercial requests, the city approved nearly 100 other types of permits worth an estimated $15,300. These permits are mostly for residential and multifamily work, along with various signage around the city.