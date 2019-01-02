Elizabeth Holmes, APRN, has joined Baptist Health Neuroscience Center-Fort Smith as a nurse practitioner.

Inspired by her mother who was also a nurse, Holmes became a nurse in 1994 and now has extensive experience in cardiovascular and critical care as well as emergency medicine. She spent the last four years as a clinical coordinator in the Interventional Radiology department at Baptist Health-Fort Smith, but knew she wanted to pursue her education further.

“It has been my dream for a long time to become a nurse practitioner,” Holmes said. “I just kept putting it off for kids and other life events until one day I decided it was ‘now or never.’ I just took the plunge and didn't look back.”

In her new role, Holmes will assist Mohammad Owais, M.D., a neurologist, in caring for patients in the clinic, as well as the hospital.

“I am patient driven,” Holmes said. “My greatest satisfaction comes from taking good care of patients. My patients and coworkers can attest to that.” Baptist Health Neuroscience Center-Fort Smith is located at 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 290.

About Baptist Health: Baptist Health is an Arkansas-based, locally owned and managed, not-for- profit, and faith-based health-care organization. Baptist Health is also Arkansas’ most comprehensive health-care organization with more than 200 access points and approximately 11,000 employees operating 11 hospitals. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist- health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.