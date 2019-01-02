FORT SMITH, Ark. (December 4, 2018) – Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Fort Smith is growing and has added another physician who specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Aldon E. Corle, Jr., M.D., provides prenatal and postpartum care, as well as general wellness exams for women of all ages.

Corle is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and most recently served residents of Pine Bluff as a physician at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Prior to that, he practiced at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, Okla. Corle loved science at an early age and wanted to help others, so becoming a physician was a natural choice.

“I chose obstetrics for the variety it offers,” Corle said. “One minute you are in clinic and the next you are delivering a baby. Then, the next day, you find yourself in the operating room. The thing I enjoy most is the bond you form with your patients. They ask you to be a part of one of the most important days off their life- childbirth.”

Corle completed his residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita in 2010 after earning a medical degree there in 2006.

Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Fort Smith located at 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 230, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

