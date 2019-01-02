The Army Corps of Engineers has issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Recent rains across the region have caused flows to rise. During high flows, strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft. Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Flows on the river below Little Rock are about 75,000 cubic feet per second. More rain could push flows higher or cause the advisory to remain in effect longer. Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps’ mobile App which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.