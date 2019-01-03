Several members of the Garland County Sheriff’s Department detention division applied and tested for national certification through the American Jail Association, Sheriff Mike McCormick said today. The application process took place in November.

Recently, test results were delivered to the sheriff’s office. Successful candidates, with designations:

Lt. Levi Jamison– Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

Cpl. James Nobles – Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

Cpl. Andrew Wells – Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

Cpl. Justin Whitehead – Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

Cpl. Robert Kellogg – Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

Deputy Andreea Commander – Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

Deputy Karinthia York – Certified Jail Officer (CJO)

The Certified Jail Officer is awarded to line staff and first-line jail supervisors upon the completion of a background application and an intensive three-hour examination which tests for competency and mastery of jail operation knowledge and skills at the line and first line