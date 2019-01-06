The Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association golf committee met in regular session Dec. 20 as a recap of 2018 rounds, course conditions and staff changes were announced.

Tom Heffer, director of golf, said the number of golf rounds at the end of November were 7,477 behind 2017. The total HSV rainfall in 2018 as of Nov. 30 was 65 inches as compared to 2017 total rainfall at 47 inches. The very wet season brought playable days down by 154 to date.

On a more positive note, Heffer said HSV has signed a partnership with Oaklawn starting in 2019. HSV will receive free marketing, added golf rounds from their Elite and Gold members. There's discussion at this time about a shuttle service to and from Oaklawn to HSV.

Other encouraging information was tournament play and GolfNow outpaced 2017 revenues. GolfNow was up 24 percent and tournaments 17 percent.

POA board liaison Mike Medica reported on updates at the RV park and phase 1 for sewer updates has been completed with projection for phase 2 to be finished before the end of 2019. He further brought the committee up to date on gate renovations.

Agronomist Gary Myers reviewed cart path-only restrictions and reminded golfers to still be aware of wet areas on open fairways and avoid driving in obviously soggy spots.

Myers further announced staff changes as follows: Isabella superintendent Jason Sexton has resigned and has accepted an assignment in Saudi Arabia; DeSoto superintendent Darren Bake has been moved to the position at Isabella and Tami Jones, assistant superintendent at Balboa, has now been appointed to be in charge at DeSoto.

Next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17 at Coronado Community Center. POA members are welcome to attend.



