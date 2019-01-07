MAUMELLE — Arkansas State Police say a Little Rock woman was killed when the car she was driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 collided head-on with an ambulance in central Arkansas.

A preliminary state police report says 21-year-old Briana Carter of Little Rock was dead at the scene of the Sunday morning crash near Maumelle, on the western edge of Little Rock.

The report says Carter was westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40 when her car collided with a westbound Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

A MEMS official says two medics were in the ambulance and one suffered minor injuries while the second is hospitalized in stable condition. MEMS said there were no patients on board the ambulance at the time of the collision.