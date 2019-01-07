The Fountain Lake Alumni Association has awarded more than $100,000 to 122 students in recent years and has established an endowment with the Hot Springs Village Community Foundation. The organization recently became aware of an additional need of some high school students.

Many organizations work to meet food and clothing needs of elementary students, yet only a few groups contribute to high school students.

Carrie Haddox, family and consumer science teacher, shared that many high school students come to her class in need of lunch or appropriate clothing.

She maintains a clothes closet and snacks, as well as, easily prepared, simple lunch items in her classroom for the students. The FLAA saw this as a way the group could help.

A Christmas “money” tree containing $300 was recently presented to Haddox. She will use the funds to purchase food and clothing needed for high school students. In this small way, the FLAA is helping accomplish the mission of the school, “Supporting Every Student Every Day for Success.”

FLAA was created in 2007 to create fellowship among alumni, to support the school district, and to encourage graduating seniors to continue their education.