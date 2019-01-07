Preserve Arkansas invites the community to a program and dinner recognizing the recipients of the 2018 Arkansas Preservation Awards.

The program will be held Friday, Jan. 25, at Albert Pike Memorial Temple at Little Rock. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45 p.m. and the presentation of awards at 7:30 p.m. The emcee will be Rex Nelson, according to a news release.

The event will also honor Hot Springs architects Anthony Taylor and Bob Kempkes, recipients the 2018 Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement. This honor is named for Preserve Arkansas’ founding president and pioneer preservationist, according to a news release.

“Taylor and Kempkes founded Taylor/Kempkes Architects, P.A. in 1986 at Hot Springs. Over the years, Taylor and Kempkes have demonstrated a strong commitment to the preservation of our state’s built environment and the revitalization of downtown Hot Springs. Their notable Hot Springs projects include the restoration and/or rehabilitation of the Mountain Valley Spring Company Building, Old Post Office, Quapaw Bathhouse, and the Thompson Building,” according to the release.

“Please join us in congratulating Anthony Taylor and Bob Kempkes, and make plans to celebrate all of our award winners on Jan. 25,” according to the release.

Details: Preserve Arkansas info@preservearkansas.org or 501-372-4757.