Wednesday

Jan 9, 2019 at 12:01 AM Jan 11, 2019 at 8:52 AM


LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education today announced the 18 Arkansas educators selected to each receive a $1,000 sponsorship to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association Annual Conference this summer.


The sponsorships will assist educators with expanding their knowledge of computer science and give them the opportunity to network with other educators from around the world at the CSTA conference, which will be held July 7 to 10, 2019, in Phoenix.


The following educators have been selected to each receive a sponsorship:


Jessica Ballou - Bryant High School in Bryant


Robin Boerwinkle - Norphlet Middle School in Smackover


Kayla Britton - Cabot High School in Cabot


Samuel Grubb - Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville


Chelsea Henderson - Earle High School in Earle


Erin Jordan - Greene County Tech High School in Paragould


Ashley Kincannon - Lake Hamilton Junior High School in Pearcy


Amy Locke - Williams Elementary School in Farmington


Rebecca Luebker-Moll - Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville


Warren Maddox - Vilonia High School in Vilonia


Bridget Mills - Pangburn High School in Pangburn


Tracie Opolka - Hackett High School in Hackett


Michele Owen - Hill Farm Elementary School in Bryant


Lisa Posey - Genoa Central High School in Texarkana


John Russell - Bentonville West High School in Bentonville


Courtney Speer - Nettleton STEAM in Nettleton


Karma Turner - Lake Hamilton Junior/Senior High School in Pearcy


Lynnea Wright - Harmony Grove High School in Harmony Grove


The $1,000 sponsorships were open to Arkansas K-12 public school teachers, librarians, curriculum coordinators, counselors, and other educators who have demonstrated their commitment to technology integration and computer science education at their school or district. Educators were selected by an impartial committee of ADE employees and statewide computer science specialists who reviewed all applicants and scored them using a rubric, viewable at https://goo.gl/ECCNg7.


To receive the sponsorship, selected educators will be required to attend the CSTA conference and participate in various conference and state delegation activities. Recipients will receive the sponsorships after the conference to offset conference expenses. To learn more about the conference, including how to register, please visit https://www.csteachers.org/page/2019conference.


For more information about the sponsorships and selection process, please see Commissioner’s Memo COM-19-061 at http://adecm.arkansas.gov/ViewApprovedMemo.aspx?Id=3837.