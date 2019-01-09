LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education today announced the 18 Arkansas educators selected to each receive a $1,000 sponsorship to attend the Computer Science Teachers Association Annual Conference this summer.

The sponsorships will assist educators with expanding their knowledge of computer science and give them the opportunity to network with other educators from around the world at the CSTA conference, which will be held July 7 to 10, 2019, in Phoenix.

The following educators have been selected to each receive a sponsorship:

Jessica Ballou - Bryant High School in Bryant

Robin Boerwinkle - Norphlet Middle School in Smackover

Kayla Britton - Cabot High School in Cabot

Samuel Grubb - Jacksonville High School in Jacksonville

Chelsea Henderson - Earle High School in Earle

Erin Jordan - Greene County Tech High School in Paragould

Ashley Kincannon - Lake Hamilton Junior High School in Pearcy

Amy Locke - Williams Elementary School in Farmington

Rebecca Luebker-Moll - Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville

Warren Maddox - Vilonia High School in Vilonia

Bridget Mills - Pangburn High School in Pangburn

Tracie Opolka - Hackett High School in Hackett

Michele Owen - Hill Farm Elementary School in Bryant

Lisa Posey - Genoa Central High School in Texarkana

John Russell - Bentonville West High School in Bentonville

Courtney Speer - Nettleton STEAM in Nettleton

Karma Turner - Lake Hamilton Junior/Senior High School in Pearcy

Lynnea Wright - Harmony Grove High School in Harmony Grove

The $1,000 sponsorships were open to Arkansas K-12 public school teachers, librarians, curriculum coordinators, counselors, and other educators who have demonstrated their commitment to technology integration and computer science education at their school or district. Educators were selected by an impartial committee of ADE employees and statewide computer science specialists who reviewed all applicants and scored them using a rubric, viewable at https://goo.gl/ECCNg7.

To receive the sponsorship, selected educators will be required to attend the CSTA conference and participate in various conference and state delegation activities. Recipients will receive the sponsorships after the conference to offset conference expenses. To learn more about the conference, including how to register, please visit https://www.csteachers.org/page/2019conference.

For more information about the sponsorships and selection process, please see Commissioner’s Memo COM-19-061 at http://adecm.arkansas.gov/ViewApprovedMemo.aspx?Id=3837.