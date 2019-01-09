Belle Museum

Belle Museum open to public 1st Saturday monthly. 11AM to 3PM.

FSLT

Two types of season passes for 2019 are available and may be purchased at fslt.org or by calling 479-783-2966. Season pass packages, priced at $60 or $120, allow for admission to all six full-run productions, significant savings, and numerous patron perks. Detailed information is available at fslt.org.

Believe In Fort Smith Pancake Breakfast

Come join us for a Pancake breakfast at Beef O’ Brady’s! Enjoy some good food and meet new and familiar folks. Get to know the members of Believe in Fort Smith and find out more about future projects and how you can help! $8 per ticket A portion of the ticket sales will go to the Hope Humane Society! Sat, January 12, 2019 at 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 12200 U.S. 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916

Bingo For Books!

Adults - Join Us Wednesday, January 9, 10:00 a.m. Play Bingo – Win Books! Free! Please Sign Up At Front Desk. Located at the main branch of the Sebastian County Library in Greenwood, 18 N. Adair. Patrons may call 479-996-2856 to register.

Greenwood 2018 Football State Championship Celebration

A Community Wide Event - FREE Admission- Everyone Welcome! Monday, January 14th at 7:00PM in the Greenwood Student Union. Come support the team and help us celebrate the championship run with a full program including pictures, highlight videos and comments from players and coaches.

• The event will be free

• Dessert and drinks will be served

• Silent auction

Donations will be graciously accepted at the door and all donations will go towards state championship rings.

Adult Craft Time

Creative Card Crafts on Thursday, January 24 at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Class Is Free But Due To Limited Space, Please Sign Up At Front Desk. Bring Your Own Used Greeting Cards Or Use Those Provided. Located at the main branch of the Sebastian County Library in Greenwood, 18 N. Adair. Patrons may call 479-996-2856 to register. The event is free.

Baskets Galore

At Enterprise Freewill Baptist Church, 2511 N Hwy 252 on February 2nd from 5-7pm. Tickets are .25 cents each. Fellowship, Finger foods, Door prizes and FUN! For questions call: Launia 479-353-7551 or Rhonda 479-601-4526