Bobbi Chenowith, APRN, is now seeing patients at Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Fort Smith.

Chenowith has been a registered nurse in women’s health and primary care settings for more than 10 years, and says becoming a nurse practitioner has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her life.

“Women’s health is definitely my passion,” she said. “It is the lifeline that connects our present to the future. Great women’s health creates healthy families and healthy families lead to strong communities.”

As a nurse practitioner, Chenowith will work alongside three obstetricians and gynecologists at the clinic to provide women’s health exams and education on family planning, prenatal nutrition and breastfeeding.

Chenowith earned a Bachelor of Nursing Degree at Arkansas Tech University in 2007 and a Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University last summer.

Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Fort Smith is located at 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 230. For more information on women’s services visit BaptistHealthFortSmithVanBuren.com.