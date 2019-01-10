Rena Elementary School in Van Buren was evacuated Thursday after a possible gas leak was discovered, officials said, but students returned to class after no gas leak was found.

The possible leak was discovered around 11:15 a.m. inside the school. The Van Buren Fire Department HAZMAT Team was on the scene, according to Van Buren Police Sgt. Jonathan Wear.

The Van Buren School District released a statement following the incident.

"A potential smell of gas was reported by school leaders this morning at Rena Elementary. As a precaution, students were placed in the campus safe room. District maintenance, Van Buren Police and Fire were dispatched to investigate, as was the utility company, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas. After careful inspection, officials determined there was no gas leak on the campus. Students have since returned to their classrooms," the statement reads.