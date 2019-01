A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening in a collision in Crawford County.

A man struck Richard William Davis, 67, of Chester around 6:40 p.m. Thursday in a pickup near Old 88 and Kimes Tower roads. The man said he hit Davis when he swerved to miss a deer, according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

County officials have sent the body to the Arkansas Crime Laboratory. No citations have been filed from the incident, which is still under investigation.