Nominations for the 2018 Citizen of the Year as well as multiple other awards are being accepted by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Nomination forms may be picked up at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce office, 507 S. Main St. The awards presented at this year’s luncheon include among others, the 49th Citizen of the Year Award, Agri-Person of the Year, Chamber Business of the Year and the Heart of Stuttgart Award. New this year, the Employee of the Year award will be presented as well.

These awards honor individuals who are outstanding leaders that have made generous contributions to the community in many ways.

“We are excited to introduce these awards to the luncheon and cannot wait to showcase those individuals who do so much for our community,” said Logan Molock, Director of Programs, Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce.

To be considered, all entries must include a resume or application on the individual being nominated.

Citizen of the Year

Presented to a person who has shown a dedicated interest to the community of Stuttgart through participation and leadership in several areas within the community. This person will have given unselfishly of his or her time as a volunteer again and again for the benefit of Stuttgart and to the improvement of the quality of life in Stuttgart. This nominee must have lived in the Stuttgart area for 5 years and involvement should not be limited to one field.

Employee of the Year

Presented to an employee that works for a Chamber member business. This award recognizes an employee for his/her outstanding contribution to their employer during the past year. The award will showcase his/her work ethic and achievements

Agri-Person of the Year

Presented to a person who has shown leadership in agriculture through work or education. Stuttgart values agriculture as a major economic engine for our area. Our goal is to support Ag Business, educate our community on the importance of agriculture to our area and honor a person who makes a positive impact on agricultural success in our area.

Chamber Business of the Year

Presented to a Chamber member business that has demonstrated leadership and drive, making the business a leader in our community. This business exhibits dedication and participation in the Chamber through consistent support of the Chamber and has allowed and encouraged employees to participate as volunteers on committees and at events. This nominee must be a Chamber member in good standing for five or more years.

Heart of Stuttgart

Presented to a person who has played a prominent role in improving the quality of life in our community through exemplary service in nonprofit, civic or charitable organizations. This person has visibly demonstrated leadership abilities through outstanding accomplishments for organizations to which they contribute their time and is the “heart and soul” of said group.

"Stuttgart has many citizens worthy of these awards. Our community is fortunate to have so many residents working to make Stuttgart a better place to live and work." said Bethany Hildebrand, Executive Director of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce.

The awards will be announced at the 79th annual Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting & Awards Luncheon which will take place from 11:30 - 1:00 p.m. on February 21, 2019 at the Grand Prairie Center. Tickets and reserved tables are on sale now.