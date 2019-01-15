Hot Springs Village has a new chief operating officer. Jason Temple, former public works director and later public utilities director, moved into the COO position, replacing Linda Mayhood as of Jan. 1.

Temple told the Hot Springs Village Voice he’s excited about his new role. “What excites me is the different challenges and the opportunity to meet or exceed the expectations with a strategic team approach. That opportunity means taking the skill sets of each of our divisions and focusing on what they do best,” Temple explained.

He said his budget is approximately one-third of the total POA budget that will be addressing the challenges. “Our goal is a laser focus on properly maintaining the existing infrastructure, both above and below the ground that we have today; from buildings to roads to sewer and water lines. That means looking at proper maintenance requirements from both the state and our members,” Temple said.

Additionally, he explained there is a balance between infrastructure that is maintained by assessments and those maintained by fees. “For example, public utilities are not subsidized by assessments. They are supported by fees from our utility rates,” he said.

In his overall view, Temple sees the POA approximately 30 percent toward reaching the goal of replacing needed infrastructure and maintaining existing infrastructure that is still operational. “We’re not there yet, but we’re on our way,” said Temple. “We’re chipping away at it at a reasonable rate, but we’ve got to replace infrastructure faster than things depreciate.”

He added that he looks forward to the day when things like potholes can be quickly addressed, when water loss drops below 25 percent and no one’s afraid to drive at night in the Village. Temple is grateful for input saying, “We appreciate the members and the committees that give us advice so we stay focused on what members need.”