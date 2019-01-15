Fort Smith and the plaintiff are being told to work together in the notification of sanitation customers regarding the claim of illegal exaction in the impending recycling trial.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor ruled Monday morning the plaintiff, Jennifer Merriott, and the defendant, the city of Fort Smith, should agree on the form of notification to be given. This decision and the number of sanitation bills that will be sent in the next cycle will need to be presented to the court Jan. 28.

If the two parties are unable to agree on the form of notice, they are supposed to submit their proposals to the court by the same date.

Whitfield Hyman, one of Merriott’s attorneys, confirmed she is required to pay for the printing of the notices. Fort Smith is responsible for distributing the notifications with the next sanitation bill following their delivery to the defendant’s counsel.

Merriott is also supposed to run an advertisement in a newspaper “having a general circulation in Sebastian County” for two consecutive weeks. Its placement must begin when the notices are mailed to customers, the order says.

Tabor’s ruling is “what we anticipated,” Hyman wrote in an email Monday afternoon.

City Attorney Jerry Canfield told the Times Record last week the city intended to appeal if the court ruled Merriott did not bear responsibility to notify citizens on the claim of illegal exaction if the case goes to trial.

Tabor previously granted Merriott a notification waiver on the claim of unjust enrichment.

Because the second ruling neither waives the notification requirement for Meriott nor places the responsibility solely on her, it is unclear whether the city will appeal the ruling.

Hyman said “the city claimed they were going to appeal this order as well,” but Colby Roe of Daily and Woods, Fort Smith’s legal counsel, could not confirm or deny the statement.

Roe said a notice of appeal had not been submitted and there would be a decision made sometime within the next day or two.

Canfield previously said the justification for the appeal would be due to the belief residents should be made aware of the trial.

Merriott is suing Fort Smith for the alleged cost to continue recycling operations, despite actually dumping of all materials in the landfill. She filed a settlement offer in October, but the Board of Directors rejected it at a study session in November.