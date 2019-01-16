THEFTS

NORTH 32ND STREET, 2600 BLOCK: A 2009 Nissan Altima valued at $3,500 was reported stolen.

RIDGEWAY DRIVE, 3600 BLOCK: A gold chain, a wrist watch, two gold wedding bands and gold hoop earrings valued at $820 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ALABAMA AVENUE, 3000 BLOCK: A camera, two cellphones, a debit card, a jacket and a radar detector valued at $3,080 were reported stolen.

ZERO STREET, 2400 BLOCK: Miscellaneous household items, clothing and electronics valued at $1,181 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man pointed a knife at him.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her son's girlfriend stole her credit card and withdrew $350 from her account.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported three people, including a woman who she reported had threatened to kill her, entered her house without permission.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend choked her and took her cellphone valued at $100.

ALBERT GENE PARRISH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith and a parole violation.

WILLIAM AUSTIN PHILLIPS OF GREENWOOD was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and a felony petition to revoke bond warrant out of Greenwood.