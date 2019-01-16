A Van Buren man was arrested Jan. 3 after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile.

David Lynn Stewart, 68, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly caught sexually assaulting a girl less than 10 years old. An additional person has come forward with similar allegations against Stewart since his arrest, according to a Van Buren Police Department news release.

Stewart is being held in the Crawford County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, the release states.

Van Buren police ask anyone with a similar experience with Stewart to call them at (479) 474-1234.