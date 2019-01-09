Billy F. Hankins passed away December 31, 2018

Billy F. Hankins, Capt. U.S.A.F. (Ret.) age 79 of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away December 31, 2018. Born April 15, 1939 in Conway, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Eugene C. Hankins and Geneva (Rann) Hankins.

Mr. Hankins attended school in Conway before moving to North Little Rock. He was a

graduate of Arkansas State Teachers College (now UCA) in Conway and went on to earn a

Masters Degree at Webster's University in Little Rock, Arkansas. He served his country proudly

in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1983 where he served in TAC, PACAF, SAC and

was Missile Combat Crew Commander for the Titan II's. He was awarded the Meritorious

Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. After retiring

from the Air Force he owned and operated a computer programming business and a web site

design business Webs-Within-Reach for 26 years. He was a lifetime member of the UCA

Alumni Association. He was awarded an Arkansas School Board Award of Merit. He was a state

leader in Lions Clubs International having served as a district governor and Council Chair. He

was awarded an International Lions Clubs Leadership Medal, International Presidential Medal

and was a progressive Melvin Jones Fellow. He enjoyed creating videos and sharing them with

family and friends.

Mr. Hankins was preceded in death by a brother Jimmy C. Hankins. He is survived by his wife

Earlene (Lang) Hankins of Quitman, Arkansas, a brother Dr. B. E. Hankins of Little Rock and

nieces Leslie Quinn (Tim) and Laurie Traweek (Mickey) of Louisiana. Mr. Hankins is also

survived by other relatives and many friends.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Cleburne County

Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 64 Honor

Guard.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home.