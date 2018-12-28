Between our regular daily duties and all the extras of the holidays, it’s been difficult to take a few moments of rest, and give our body a breather! That’s when stretching is a must!



Our move today is a Lateral Lunge Stretch. All you need is a few free moments.



This stretch will be releasing for your inner thighs, glutes and lower back.



Begin this stretch by standing tall, with your feet slightly in a wider stance. With your toes facing forward, roll your shoulders back and down, engage your core, and proceed to bend in one knee and lower your upper body toward your bent knee.



Place your hands on the thigh of your bent knee to help guide and lower your body for this stretch. Extend the straight leg out from your body to get a deeper release in your inner thigh. Focusing on keeping the bent knee behind your toe, hold this position for at least a count of eight. Release back to your standing position, and proceed to bend in the opposite knee to stretch the other side. Hold that for a count of eight as well. Continue this movement from side to side, for at least two to three times on each side.



This stretch is perfect after any lower body workout, especially if you have been executing any lunges. This stretch is also great on its own, just to simply stretch your inner thighs to prepare for your day.



And, of course, to help rejuvenate your lower body after all of the extra holiday tasks!



Merry Christmas!

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.