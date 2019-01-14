Are you happy with your current police department, street department, fire department, municipal authority/sewer department and your current trustees handling of the town's funds? If so, then I suppose you don't even have to pay attention. If not, then you need to keep in mind that now is the time to try to make some changes.

There will soon be a citywide election for three current trustee positions along with the clerk/treasurer position. The filing period for all will be the first week in February. If no one files against the current incumbents, they will be seated for another term by default.

Traditionally, in Pocola there are around 2,000 registered voters. It's a good turnout if 600-800 show up to vote. This is not an acceptable representation of the people who live here.

If you or anyone you know is interested in seeing change, I encourage you to look into getting involved in your community.