FAYETTEVILLE — Twenty-five recruits have expressed verbal commitments to sign with the Arkansas Razorbacks either during the three-day December early signing period that starts Wednesday or the traditional signing period beginning Feb. 6.

Verbal commitments are non-binding, so nothing is official until letters of intent are signed and returned.

Prospects verbally committed to sign Wednesday are quarterback KJ Jefferson, Sardi, Mississippi, and the only scholarship quarterback recruited, receivers T.Q. Jackson, Jefferson, Texas; Shamar Nash, IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida; and Trey Knox, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Offensively linemen expected to sign with Arkansas Wednesday are center Ricky Stromberg, Tulsa Union; tackles Chibueze Nwanna, a junior college transfer from Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pennsylvania; junior college transfer Myron Cunningham, Iowa Central Community College; and Dylan Rathcke, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and guards Brady Latham, Jenks, Oklahoma; and Beaux Limmer, Tyler, Texas.

Defensive ends Zach Williams, the son of former Razorbacks linebacker Rickey Williams and a December graduate of Joe. T. Robinson High School in Little Rock; Mataio Soli, the son of former Razorbacks defensive lineman Junior Soli and a graduate of Douglasville County (Georgia) High; and Eric Gregory, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida; have verbally committed to sign today.

So have defensive tackles Taurean Carter and Enoch Jackson, both of Legacy High in Mansfield, Texas; Marcus Miller of Warren; and Collin Clay, Putnam City, Oklahoma; and linebacker Zach Limos, Richmond, Texas; and cornerback Malik Chavis of Rison.

Nash, Knox, Nwanna, Cunningham, Williams, Soli and Gregory all are academically qualified and expected to enroll at the UA in January to participate in football’s offseason conditioining program and spring practice as is offensive lineman Andrew Vest, a preferred walk-on from Searcy.

Cornerback Gregory Brooks of Harvey, Louisiana, and linebacker Sci Martin, East Mississippi Community College, ponder offers from Arkansas and others and are expected to announce their decisions today.

Verbally committed to sign with Arkansas but indicating they won’t sign until February are tight end Hudson Henry, Pulaski Academy in Little Rock and the son of former Razorbacks center Mark Henry and brother both of former Razorbacks All-American Mackey Award-winning tight end Hunter Henry and sophomore linebacker Hayden Henry; running back A'Monta Spivey, Phenix City, Alabama; receiver Treylon Burks, Warren; defensive end Dante Walker, Ellenwood, Georgia; cornerback Devin Bush, New Orleans Edna Karr; safety Myles Brooks, Pflugerville, Texas; and cornerback Adonis Otey, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Last minute football signing day changes of heart both deleting and adding to the expected recruiting roster inevitably occur on most football signing dates.