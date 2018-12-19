After an extensive home stand, the UAFS women’s basketball team will take to the road Wednesday when the Lady Lions play the Tarleton State TexAnns at 2 p.m. at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas.

It will be the first of two final first-semester games for UAFS, which will host Harding at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at that Stubblefield Center.

The Lady Lions (3-8) went 2-2 during its recent four-game home stand with wins against Northeastern State and Southwest Baptist and losses to then No. 6-ranked Drury and No. 23-ranked Central Oklahoma.

UAFS is averaging 64 points per game with two players averaging double-figures in scoring — senior guard Mariah Green (13.2 ppg) and senior forward Ellie Lehne (10.5 ppg). Green leads the team in assists (3.7 apg).

The Lady Lions out-rebound their opponents by one rebound per game (35.9-34.6), and senior guard Daijah Brown leads the team in rebounds (6.8 rpg).

UAFS allows 69 points per game and forces 16 turnovers per game. Brown leads the team in steals (1.9 spg), and junior forward Tamera Gulley leads the team in blocked shots (1.2 bpg).

Tarleton State (7-2) has won two games in a row and is coming off a hard-fought 93-90 overtime win against St. Edward’s on Friday at the Recreation and Convocation Center in Austin, Texas.

The TexAnns average 73 points per game with four players averaging double-figures in scoring — senior guard Kaylee Allen (14.7 ppg), junior forward Mackenzie Hailey (14.6 ppg), senior guard McKinley Bostad (12.9 ppg) and senior forward Katie Webster (10 ppg). Bostad leads the team in assists (3.2 apg).

Tarleton State out-rebounds its opponents by two rebounds per game (35.4-33.7), and Webster leads the team in rebounds (5.6 rpg).

The TexAnns allow 64 points per game and force 22 turnovers per game. Allen leads the team in steals (3.2 spg), and Hailey leads the team in blocked shots (1 bpg).