Booneville senior Blakley Cobb scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half of Tuesday's win over Jessieville.

At 12-1, the Bearcats are off to their best start ever.

Cobb, who recently became the school's all-time scorer, also passed teammate Logan Bradley for the school record in rebounds Tuesday with 446.

Cobb, 6-foot-5, and the 6-8 Bradley have played a key role in the team's hot start. Bradley, whose already signed with Southern Arkansas, missed Tuesday's game with an illness.

"He (Bradley) guards the basket really well; he gets a ton of blocks every game," Cobb said. "It really helps us to give ball-pressure, and if they (opponents) get by us, we know that we have Logan behind us. It makes it easy that when we shoot a shot, Logan's probably going to grab the board and put it back. And whenever we drive in, we can just throw it to him."

The Bearcats play Arkoma next Thursday at the Bill Frye Classic.

Clarksville

The Lady Panthers (11-3) rallied to beat Beebe on Tuesday, 54-47. The team concludes play before Christmas today with a 6 p.m. tip against Providence Academy.

Coach Randy Talley's crew is getting good balance across the board from Zoie Harvey, Alexie Tibbs, K.K. Phillips, Autumn Miller and Emmaline Rieder.

The 6-3 Phillips and 6-1 Rieder present some match-up issues inside.

Clarksville plays Elkins next week in the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic.

Coach Tony Davis' Panthers dropped a 63-44 decision to Beebe on Tuesday. Bob Hurley had 26 points in the loss.

Charleston

Both Charleston basketball teams carry 4-0 3A-1 West records into today's league games with West Fork.

Coach B.J. Ross and Co. thumped Lincoln on Tuesday, 65-32, behind Jacob Green's 13 points and Blaine Rowland's 11.

Brayden Ross had nine, and Kaleb Fisher and Trenton Goodson added eight apiece for the winners (7-2, 4-0).

Coach Jason Rucker's Lady Tigers won big Tuesday to improve to 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.

Waldron

Junior Payton Brown (UCA) scored 37 points in Waldron's 65-61 overtime win over Cedarville on Monday.

Brown's enjoying another banner season. And, so are his teammates.

Waldron (11-2) is now 3-0 in the 3A-1 West. The Bulldogs host Lincoln on Friday.

Coach Josh Brown's crew will be at next week's Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield. Then it's off to Charleston for a Jan. 8 conference showdown.

Paris

The Eagles have won 10 of 14 games this season. But some tough conference games have the team with just two wins in five league games.

Paris dropped a 54-41 decision to Two Rivers on Monday. They lost by three (37-34) to 10-2 Atkins and by 15 (54-39) to 11-2 Lamar.

The Eagles play Mountainburg next week at the Bank of the Ozarks Tournament in Ozark.

Subiaco Academy

A tough nonconference schedule is nothing out of the norm for Subiaco Academy coach Tim Tencleve.

But the Trojans, who beat 5A Farmington last week, dropped to 1-2 in the 4A-4 following Tuesday's 59-58 overtime loss to Pottsville.

Subiaco (9-5) resume league play Jan. 8 against Dover.

Ozark

The Lady Hillbillies' 39-36 win over Heber Springs on Monday couldn't have come at a better time.

The victory gives Ozark (6-8, 1-2) some momentum heading into January's conference slate. The Lady Hillbillies, who play host to Mountainburg next week in the Bank of the Ozarks Tournament, resume 4A-4 play Jan. 8 against Clarksville.

Lavaca

Lavaca seniors Hope Headley and Skylar Hyatt scored 13 points each in the Golden Arrows' 51-36 win over Johnson County Westside on Tuesday. Senior Beth Ann May added 10 points.

The Lady Arrows, now 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the 2A-4, face West Fork a week from today in the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic.

Mountainburg

The Lady Dragons (1-2) dropped a 51-31 decision to Hector Tuesday night. The Lady Wildcats, now 5-7 overall, are 3-1 in league play, one full game behind Lavaca.

The Mountainburg boys won their first league game Tuesday by blitzing Hector, 60-32, behind the play of sophomores Ethan Gregory and Sean Irvan.

Mena

Senior Connor Harvey scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday to fuel Mena to a 61-49 win over Centerpoint, extending the team's overall record to 9-3.

Daniel Davis had 14 and Nick Myers added 10. The Bearcats have won seven straight.

Lamar

Junior standout Lakyn Sanders led all scorers with 19 points, 12 assists and five steals in Lamar's 52-27 win over Perryville Tuesday night.

Lamar (11-2, 5-0) has won six in a row.