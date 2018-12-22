Providence 64, Clarksville 62 (OT)

BOYS — Providence Academy rallied to beat Clarksville Thursday, 64-62, in overtime.

Bob Hurley and Trace Thomas led the Panthers with 25 points apiece. Thomas also had eight rebounds.

Also for the Panthers, Cameron Patterson had four, and Garrett Waddill, Braden Payne, Colton Gregory and Cole Clark added two each.

Dardanelle 38, Greenwood 35

BOYS — The Greenwood Bulldogs dropped a 38-35 decision to Dardanelle on Thursday.

Jayce Garnes led the Bulldogs with 13 points. The Bulldogs' Cameron Hampton added eight points.

Magazine 53, Union 37

GIRLS — Hannah Smith scored 17 points and Kiara Vasqez finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to pace Magazine to a 53-37 win over Union Christian.