Jordyn Jackson's not ready to put his dream behind him.

He sees himself catching passes one day in a college football game.

Jackson's had that vision since he and his running buddies, Taye Gatewood, Tyrese Solomon and Darin Davenport, were ninth graders at Chaffin Junior High.

"That's when I realized i could go really far in football," Jackson said.

At 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, Jackson is not the highly sought-after 6-3 receiver coaches tend to idolize.

But Jackson, who caught 32 passes for 818 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, appeared to be on his way this fall, too.

But on Sept. 28, in the second half of the team's 30-24 win over Cabot, Jackson caught a short slant and veered toward the far sideline. As he attempted to make a cut, his knee buckled.

The dreaded torn meniscus injury.

Jackson, who had earlier that night hauled in a 71-yard touchdown pass, was done.

"I had gotten the ball, and as I came around the corner, I tried to slow down and do a juke move," Jackson said of the play, a 14-yard reception.

"I cut wrong," Jackson continues. "It was very frustrating for me."

That night, Jackson became a cheerleader.

"It's kind of emotional, being that I wasn't able to be part of the team for my last season," he said. "I knew I had to support the team as much as I could."

Jackson's final 2018 numbers: eight receptions for 127 yards and that lone touchdown.

Two weeks later, Jackson went under the knife, more determined than ever to follow his dream.

"Really, I can't stop here," Jackson said. "I have to keep working hard to get back on the field, and that's exactly what I'm doing now."

The list

Despite the obstacles he faces, Jackson has a number of suitors.

Beloit College (Beloit, Wis.), Grand View University (Des Moines, Iowa), North Texas (Denton, Texas), Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Mo.), McPherson College (Kan.).

These teams don't play in the house that Knute Rockne built. It's a million miles from The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman and Reynolds-Razorback Stadium, too.

The chance to play on Saturday is as real as ever.

"It means a lot that I could have a bright future," Jackson said. "It's very important to me and my family."

Committed

But Jackson remains wholeheartedly dedicated.

"As soon as I could start my physical therapy I was working," Jackson said. "I can't be slacking off at all."

Jackson works out twice a week, though he hasn't yet began to do any running.

"I'm doing stretches with coach (Brent) Griffis," Jackson said. "Soon, I'll be able to start doing upper body workouts."

Jackson believes he'll be stronger, quicker than ever.

And that bond, with his Chaffin and Southside buddies? As strong as ever.

"They're sending me positive feedback," he said. "This is an obstacle that I can get over."