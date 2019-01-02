PARIS — There are three versions of Paris senior Kieli Robinson — all of them good in their own way.

A scorer, rebounder and team player define the Lady Eagles' standout.

The "shoot first" and ask questions second version is the one coach Dustin Williams is cognizant of.

"She's very humble and she's very unselfish," Williams said. "You never ask a kid to be less unselfish, but sometimes she can score at will, and sometimes you'll see an open lane — and she'll pass it to a teammate."

Along with her 20 points and 10 rebounds a game, Robinson's averaging six assists per game.

Robinson's No. 22 jersey is a reflection of her loyalty to older brother Jalen Ellingberg, who, back in the day, also wore the No. 22 Eagles' jersey.

"I've played here ever since I started to school, plus all my brothers played here," Robinson said. "I wear the same number as my older brother (Ellingberg) and my best friend, and I wouldn't want to play anywhere else. My teammates mean the world to me."

Robinson's scoring skills notwithstanding, the 6-foot Union University signee takes the court every night knowing she isn't just the Lady Eagles' first option, but the target of every team's best defensive player, too.

"She knows people are getting after her, but she's so unselfish," Williams said. "I think heading into last season she was only averaging about eight points a game, and last year for us she averaged 22½. When you have those numbers, you're going to get some attention."

What teams don't expect, however, is Robinson's keen passing abilities. She has great court vision.

And she makes those around her better, especially senior standouts Ryleigh Hardwicke and Lexy Lee.

"I think from a young age, I've always been bigger than everybody, so I've always had more people guarding me," Robinson said. "I've always had to pass it to the open teammate. I've always felt like I've done a good job of that."

"I coached five years of boys (Two Rivers), and she's the best full-court passer I've ever seen," Williams said. "She can whip that ball in there into places you didn't think she could."

The Lady Eagles (11-6) host Lavaca on Friday before resuming 3A-4 play Jan. 8 against Booneville.

Just 2-4 in their last six games, and 2-3 in league play, Robinson believes the Eagles have the pieces in place to get things going.

Wins over upcoming conference foes Booneville and Fountain Lake would give the team some momentum heading into a rugged conference stretch later this month against Lamar and Two Rivers.

"I think everybody contributes to this team," Robinson said. "I think everybody plays their role very well."

Williams, a Paris graduate, had some big shoes to fill when Irvan Fairfield (44-17 in two seasons). Robinson said he also gave the program an enthusiastic lift as well.

"I feel like he came and everybody worked really hard," Robinson said. "With our previous coaches, it wasn't like that. Now, everybody wants to play."

Robinson's biggest feat may be her durability. Because of Williams' short bench, she and three others rarely leave the court.

Robinson, who is 115 points shy of reaching the 1,500 points plateau, is also averaging 2½ steals per game, along with 1½ blocks and three deflections per game.

"She's an incredible athlete, and Union's blessed to have her," Williams said. "I'll be sad to see her go."

Robinson said Union gave her an immediate sense of family when she took an official visit there last year before signing.

"When I went to Union, the people there were probably the nicest people I've ever met in my life," Robinson said. "I could tell they genuinely cared about me and it just felt like the right fit, especially when I hung out with the team and the coaches."