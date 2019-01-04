FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies both have some rebounding to do for today’s SEC opener for both teams at A&M’s Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Coach Billy Kennedy’s Aggies, 6-5, had won five consecutively but now try and rebound from a stunning 88-73 home loss to Texas Southern on Dec. 29.

Coach Mike Anderson wants his 9-3 Razorbacks rebounding in the conventional sense. For their last three games, all at Walton Arena, the Razorbacks have been outrebounded 43-31 in a 69-65 loss to Georgia Tech and were outrebounded 42-34 and 42-34 in 73-70 and 76-65 victories over Texas State and Austin Peay.

Unless there is a turnover, rebounding is the final part of defense, Anderson asserts. That final part has detracted from Anderson said otherwise has been a “good” defense.

“I just think it’s effort,” Anderson said of what the Hogs need to erase the boards. “It comes to a point where there’s that second and third and fourth effort. You’ve got to lay your body on the line. They’ve got to understand you’ve got to want it. And you’ve got to go get it. Nobody’s going to give it to you.”

Particularly the Aggies. Even minus recent mainstays Robert Williams, Tyler Davis, D.J. Hogg and Tony Troche-Morelos departed from last season’s 22-13 Aggies and out for the season injured Admon Gilder, the Aggies average 41.5 rebounds to their opponents’ 36.2.

“It’s a typical Billy Kennedy team,” Anderson said. “Defensively physical and rebounding.”

Sophomore A&M returnees TJ Starks and Savion Flagg both fare well.

They are 1-2 in Aggies scoring. Starks averages 13.5 as a 6-foot-2 guard while 6-7 forward Flagg averages 12.0 and a team-leading 7.6 rebounds.

Christian Mekowulu, a 6-8, 245-pound graduate transfer from Tennessee State, averages 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Sophomore guards Jay Jay Chandler and Brandon Mahan return now as A&M starters.

Having lost at Walton in December to Western Kentucky and barely escaping Texas State, 73-70 at Walton, the Razorbacks should know better than to scoff at the Aggies’ losing their five-game winning streak at the hands of Texas Southern of the SWAC.

Texas Southern has won both at Baylor and at Oregon aside from winning at College Station.

“Well, Texas Southern has some older guys,” Anderson said. “They have guys that are 23, 24 years old. There are some men out there. I don’t think A&M shot the ball well and Texas Southern got off to a really good start. Again, A&M has been playing really good basketball. They played a good non-conference schedule.”

Kennedy said the SEC advent allows the Aggies to move on.

“We lost to a good team that was better than us on that particular day,” Kennedy said. “We don’t have a whole lot of time to sulk. We’ve just got to get ready for Arkansas.”

Other than incumbent sophomore star center Daniel Gafford, junior starting forward Adrio Bailey reserve sophomore forward Gabe Osabuohien, and junior walk-on mostly practice player guard Jonathan Holmes, all the Razorbacks traveling to College Station are playing or witnessing their first SEC game in Arkansas uniforms.

That includes the three starting guards, freshman Isaiah Joe, and sophomore transfers Mason Jones and Jalen Harris, and key freshmen Reggie Chaney, Desi Sills, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and possibly Jordan Phillips off the bench.

“We talk about the intensity that takes place in conference play,” Anderson said. “And where we we are, it goes up 20 notches, I think. Our young guys, they are going to get their eyes opened right off the bat as we go on the road.”