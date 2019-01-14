An underdog Central squad gave undefeated Roland all it could handle in Saturday's Armstrong Bank Sequoyah County Area Classic boys championship.

In the end, though, just like every county tournament this decade, the Rangers found a way to win.

Senior Hayden Riggs hit two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to break a tie score, and the Rangers survived a missed potential game-winning shot at the buzzer with a 53-51 win at Sallisaw's Paul Post Fieldhouse.

The Rangers (14-0), ranked No. 3 in 3A, have won the county championship for the 10th straight season, dating to 2010. They have also won an unprecedented 15 SCAC titles in the 20-year history of the tournament.

After fending off several Tiger challenges all game long, Roland seemed to be in the clear after junior Darrius Phillips scored four straight points to give the Rangers a six-point lead, 50-44, with 1:33 left.

But Central, playing in its first-ever SCAC title game, refused to go away.

Senior Dillon Cheater had a couple of big baskets, including a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to close Roland's lead to two, 51-49.

The Rangers drew a foul and went to the line for the front end of a one-and-one, but it was missed. Central got the rebound, and was able to tie things up, as Jamison Brewer's shot off the glass with eight seconds left evened the score at 51-all.

But four seconds later, Riggs got fouled, sending him to the line for a one-and-one.

Riggs, who hadn't scored a single point up to that point, hit both free throws for a two-point Roland lead.

The Tigers (7-3) pushed the ball down the court following Riggs' foul shots.

A shot attempt near the basket was swatted away by Phillips, but the ball went to Cheater, who released a desperation shot at the buzzer that nearly went in, but hit the right side of the rim and bounced away.

Phillips led the Rangers with 21 points, 12 coming in the second half despite battling a sprained ankle suffered right before halftime. He also hit four 3-pointers.

Roland senior Chase Pyeatt was also in double figures with 12 points.

Cheater also had 21 points for the Tigers, making three 3s. Tanner Loggains, another Central senior, added 16 points.