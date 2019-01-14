TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

BOWLING

March 9 — Fort Smith Children’s Emergency Shelter 5th Annual “Community Strikes Back” bowling tournament. Hosted by the Commissary Kiwanis Club and sponsored by the First National Bank of Fort Smith, this family-friendly event is open to bowlers of all ages and skill levels. Held at Bowling World in Fort Smith. Games start at approximately 1 p.m. and all proceeds directly benefit the CES. Each team can register for $160, which includes three games, shoe rental, t-shirt, and prize payouts for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams. Deadline for entry is February 28. For registration, please visit www.childrensemergencyshelter.org. For more information call William Ricks (479) 462-8542 or Ashely Fitzhugh (479) 242-5771.

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

GOLF

• Feb. 8 — Ben Geren Golf Course: 2 Person "Snowman" Scramble, 11 a.m. shotgun start, lunch served after round. $100 per team. Closest to the pins available as well as 2 Mulligans per person available for $10. Ladies "Red" Tees, 62 and over Gold Tees and all other White Tees. Call Pro Shop to sign up. (479) 646-5301.

• Feb. 12 — The River Valley Golf Association will hold it's Meeting/Banquet at 2:30 p.m. at Furr's in Fort Smith.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RUNNING

• Feb. 10 — 5th Annual Fort Smith Marathon starting 8 a.m. in Downtown Fort Smith. fortsmithmarathon.com.

SOFTBALL

Feb. 19 — The Sallisaw Youth League Girls USSSA Fastpitch Softball is now forming. Coaches meeting February 19th at Carl Albert State College—Sallisaw Campus 1601 South Opdyke (Stites Room). at 7:00 p.m. Age divisions 6-under modified coach pitch/tee ball, 8-under coach pitch, Fastpitch 10-u, 12-u, 14-under. Everyone interested in coaching a team needs to attend this meeting. For more information and to register your team, call Paul Marshall (918) 774-0664 or email sallisawusssa@gmail.com

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

The Sports Calendar runs free in the Times Record each Monday and daily at www.swtimes.com. Email information to bsanderford@swtimes.com. Entries are not accepted over the phone. Business advertisements are not eligible for the calendar. The deadline is Friday at noon.