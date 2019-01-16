ROLAND — There was still a carryover effect from Saturday's hard-fought loss to Muldrow for the Sequoyah County championship when Roland took the court Tuesday.

The Lady Rangers quickly fell behind 7-0 before coming back. Roland then seemed to be in the clear after going up by eight early in the fourth quarter before Stilwell rallied to force overtime.

Finally, thanks to some clutch free-throw shooting, the Lady Rangers were able to escape the upset bid from the Lady Indians, winning 40-35 in NOAA Conference action at Carl Matlock Fieldhouse.

"It's becoming a trend for us the following game after a tournament, to not come out with the right mindset," Roland coach Greg Pratt said. "And that's taking nothing away from Stilwell, they've got a good team and I knew they were playing a lot better. ... But when you come out and you're down 7-0 and you've got more turnovers, to me that goes back to not being prepared for the game.

"Sometimes you're not going to play your best game every single night and you just have to fight and claw and scratch and figure out a way to win it and that's what we did."

Down by a point at halftime, Roland (13-2, 7-1), which moved up to No. 2 in the latest OSSAARankings.com statewide poll, used a 10-0 run into the fourth quarter to take an eight-point lead.

But Stilwell (7-6, 3-3) ended regulation with a 10-2 spurt, capped by a 3-pointer from Macie Sawney with 1:30 left, to tie the score at 33-all. Roland worked the clock for a final shot but was unable to convert, and the game went into overtime.

Nearly two minutes into the extra session, Lady Ranger senior Destany Cain broke the tie by hitting an off-balance shot near the goal while drawing a foul.

Cain went to the line to complete the three-point play, giving Roland a 36-33 lead.

Roland was up by two points, 36-34, entering the final minute of overtime. After Kaitlyn Martinez rebounded a Stilwell missed shot, Lady Ranger Makya Perryman drew a foul with 39 seconds left, sending her to the line in a one-and-one situation.

Perryman hit both foul shots to make it a two-possession game.

The Lady Indians drew a foul with 14 seconds left, and made 1-of-2 foul shots to cut Roland's lead to three. Cain grabbed the rebound following the miss on the second trey, and Martinez was eventually fouled with 3.7 seconds left.

Going to the line in another one-and-one situation, Martinez iced the win by making both free throws.

For the game, the Lady Rangers went 15-of-17 from the foul line.

"That was the difference in the ballgame, stepping up and hitting them," Pratt said. "Last year, that was a big weakness of ours, hitting free throws. But we've really made a conscious effort to improve them and (Tuesday) it showed."

Saylor Kemp, a Roland junior, led all scorers with 14 points, 10 of those coming after halftime. Talib Mink was the top scorer for Stilwell, as she had 11 points.

Roland 57, Stilwell 50

BOYS — A big fourth quarter from Roland junior Jaxon Wiggins enabled the Rangers to stay undefeated on the season fresh off of winning their 10th straight Sequoyah County championship.

Wiggins had 11 of the Rangers' 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Roland (15-0, 8-0) pull away. He had a pair of dunks early in the quarter; then with Roland hanging on to a 48-47 lead, Wiggins hit a 3 and then added back-to-back putback shots, extending the lead to eight points, 55-47, with a minute remaining.

For the game, Wiggins led all scorers with 28 points.

Roland, the No. 3 ranked team in 3A, also had two other players in double figures. Xavier Robertson finished with 13 points, while Chase Pyeatt ended up with 10.