LITTLE ROCK – Amanda McWhirt, extension commercial horticulture specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture has been named among the 2019 Fruit + Vegetable 40 Under 40.

The honor is bestowed by the Fruit Growers News and Vegetable Growers News magazines.

Launched last year, the 40 Under 40 Awards represent a broad spectrum of agriculture industry professionals, from growers and farm market operators, to extension agents and industry suppliers. These young professionals are making substantial strides for their individual businesses and the industry as a whole. The winners were nominated by their peers.

“Our Fruit + Vegetable 40 Under 40 Class of 2019 represents the future of our industry, and it’s clearly in good hands,” said CEO and Publisher Matt McCallum. “In their young careers, these honorees are already making a positive impact while also demonstrating exceptional leadership, motivation and innovation.”

Class of 2019 will be honored at the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market EXPO in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Dec. 10, and will be featured in the October 2019 issues of both publications.

“It is an honor to be named as a member of this group and to receive this recognition,” McWhirt said. “I am very proud to represent the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture among this dedicated group of people working to grow the fruit and vegetable industry.”

Wayne Mackay, head of the horticulture department, said “Amanda is an exceptional extension specialist and the horticulture department is proud of her selection for the 40 Under 40 Class of 2019.

“She has positively impacted the fruit and vegetable industry in Arkansas from the first day she joined horticulture,” he said. “Amanda is innovative and provides leadership to numerous extension efforts and is very deserving of this recognition.”

Learn more about McWhirt’s work: http://bit.ly/2XE59V0.

To learn more about home or commercial horticulture, contact your county extension office or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow the extension service on Twitter at @uaex_edu.

