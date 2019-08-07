Wednesday

Aug 7, 2019 at 12:01 AM Aug 7, 2019 at 10:20 AM


Makayla Harris of Ozark announces the birth of a girl born on July 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.


Jorgia and Bobby Goines of Ozark announce the birth of a girl born on July 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.