Makayla Harris of Ozark announces the birth of a girl born on July 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.
Jorgia and Bobby Goines of Ozark announce the birth of a girl born on July 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.
Makayla Harris of Ozark announces the birth of a girl born on July 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.
Jorgia and Bobby Goines of Ozark announce the birth of a girl born on July 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.