CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Please remember to check on your neighbors with the temperatures getting so high!!

Aug 2 nd , The Senior Tigers traveled to Van Buren to play some bean bag baseball. The Senior Tigers won game one 20 to 8. Wayne Ayers, Betty Ayers, Naomi Martine, Peggy Metcalf, Bob Olds all made homeruns. Betty Ayers is the homerun

champ. She made an AMAZING 4 homeruns!!! Game two, The Senior Tigers won 12 to 5. Peggy Metcalf and Charlie Brown both made homeruns with Peggy made two homeruns and is the homerun champ of game two. Way to go Senior

Tigers!!!!

Aug 6 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30

Aug 9 th , Bingo 10:30 to 11:30

Aug 12 th , BBBaseball at Cavanaugh at 10:30. Leave here at 9:30.

Aug 13 th , Tai Chi at 12:15 with Kinzee

Aug 15 th , National Family Caregiver Support Program. The Charleston Senior Center will have a caregiver support meeting on Aug 15th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If you are a caregiver of an adult 60 years and older please come join us. This information could be extremely helpful to you. The topic will be on Pain Relief, presented by Patty Clark from UAMS. If you need more information please feel free to call Nikki Claiborne at 479-965-2557 Hope to see you there! Refreshments

will be served.

Aug 20 th , Sandy Martinez from the Attorney General’s Office will be here 10:30 to 12:00.

Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day.

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.

I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.

7 Meatloaf

Mashed potatoes

English peas

Hot roll

Cookie W/fruit

8. *Allergy Alert*

Seafood Gumbo

Tossed salad

crackers

Banana Pudding

9. Spaghetti w/meat

sauce

Green Beans

Garlic Bread

Butterscotch pudding

12. . scrambled eggs

Hash browns

Sausage, biscuits

w/gravy

applesauce

13. open faced Turkey

sandwich w/gravy

Mash tators

Green beans

Pumpkin Pie

14. Taco Salad with

lettuce, tomato,

onions, salsa,

Nacho chips

Refried beans

Pear slices