Growing A Healthy Charleston

You are invited to attend Growing a healthy Charleston at noon on every first Friday at the Charleston Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933.

Charleston Farmers Market

Open every Saturday from 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM thru October 26th. Located at: 607 E Main St, Charleston, AR 72933-9328, United States. A great place to bring the whole family to get fresh local in season fruits and vegetables, soaps, farm fresh eggs, wonderful crafts, cakes, cookies and so much more. Come on down and talk to the farmer who grows your food.

JOY ~ 2019 Summer Bible Conference

Hosted by: Life Church, Charleston AR, August 4-7

Joy! A short word, but powerful word! Joy comes from the Holy Spirit, it transcends circumstances and helps us to enjoy the blessings of God. Joy also comes with faith, trusting in Him and seeking Him. True joy can spread to others, and so we invite you to come join us for 4 days of biblical wisdom and insight from these men as they share a message from God! We believe you will receive joy during this year’s conference and you don’t want to miss a day!!

Sunday Aug 4 @ 10:30am ~ Terry Scott

Sunday Aug 4 @ 6:00pm ~ Steve Dixon

Monday Aug 5 @ 7:00pm ~ James Marocco

Tuesday Aug 6 @ 7:00pm ~ Randy Caldwell

Wednesday Aug 7 @ 7:00pm ~ Jesse Duplantis

Doors will be open at 5:00pm Sunday; and 6:00pm Mon-Wed. Seating is first come, first serve. Seating is limited.

Water Bath Canning at Charleston Public Library

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1 PM – 4 PM, Charleston Public Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933

All participants will make Mango Salsa and Pickled Baby Carrots.

The class size is limited and all participants must register (and pay) in advance — no exceptions. Class cost is $10 per participant.

To register, stop by the Charleston Public Library at 12 South School Street in Charleston, AR.

Canning Basics for Adults at Charleston Public Library

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 5 PM – 7 PM, Charleston Public Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933

All participants will make Pepper Jelly.

The class size is limited and all participants must register (and pay) in advance — no exceptions. Class cost is $5 per participant

To register, stop by the Charleston Public Library at 12 South School Street in Charleston, AR.

Cherokee Prairie Natural Area

Join Austin Klais for a hike though one of the best remnant tracts of tallgrass prairie in the Arkansas River Valley. This area was once part of a large prairie complex that extended throughout the Arkansas River Valley. If time allows, we will stop by Flanagan Prairie Natural Area. The hike will be easy to moderate. Wear long pants, a wide brimmed hat, sturdy hiking shoes or boots and bring water, snacks/lunch, and insect repellent.

Directions: From Charleston, head north on Highway 217 for approximately 2.5 miles. At the intersection of Arkansas 60 and Arkansas 217, turn left (west) on Highway 60. Drive about 0.5 miles west on Highway 60 and the parking area will be on the left (south). GPS coordinates for the parking area are 35.335424, -94.047442. Please RSVP to Austin at atmklais@gmail.com or (501) 425-1985.

Octoberfest in August

Hosted by One More Time Band

Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 7 PM – 12 AM, Charleston Community Center, Charleston, Arkansas 72933

More details coming up. Proceeds will go to benefit the Knights of Columbus and the Sacred Heart Mothers Society. We have a couple of new songs we’ve been working on, and of course all line dances and they will mix from the computer when necessary. Plan to attend and party!

South Franklin County Fair

the South Franklin County Fair will be September 5, 6 and 7. Fair Booths South Franklin County Fair booths are being rented now. Call Melanie Martin at 965-5299.

Lavaca Zombie Fun Run

A fun cross country race where you may, or may not, make it out with your brains! It is a fun way to raise money for much needed equipment for Lavaca Fire and Rescue while also interacting with our community. Sat, October 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM.1000 South Division Street,Lavaca, AR 72941

Yoga on the Mountain 2019

Fri, Nov 8, 2019, 6:00 PM – Sun, Nov 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt Magazine Lodge, 577 Lodge Dr, Paris, AR 72855 - $149. Yoga on the Mountain (YOTM) is a three-day festival that features yoga classes by nationally- and locally-renowned teachers, discussions, meditation, music, hiking, eco-friendly shopping, social gatherings, and more. We build relationships, create memories, and adventure to new heights. We love community, learning, and feeling inspired. YOU inspire us. Please join us! No Refunds.