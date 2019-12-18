Jennifer Shook and Christopher Davis of Booneville announce the birth of a daughter born on December 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Cheyanne Mauck of Magazine announces the birth of a daughter born on December 3, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Kimberly Toney of Booneville announces the birth of a daughter born on December 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Gabrielle Williams and Hector Camargo Jr of Charleston announce the birth of a son born on December 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Hayli and Joshua Brown of Lavaca announce the birth of a daughter born on December 6, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Teri and Thurman Storing of Paris announce the birth of a daughter born on December 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.