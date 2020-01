Sara and David Currier of Ozark announce the birth of a son born on December 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Mackenzie and Jordan McKinley of Ozark announce the birth of a daughter born on January 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.

Tiffany Weis of Booneville announces the birth of a daughter born on January 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, AR.