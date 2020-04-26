4.26.20: Incorporations
Crawford County
Bare Boho LLC, Ashley Lynn Faye Keen, 1011 Ruby Drive, Van Buren.
Green Energy Transport LLC, 817 Segar St., Van Buren.
Kelly K's Speech Therapy Services LLC, Kelly Koprovic, 2208 Lee Creek Drive, Van Buren.
Franklin County
Jeremiah Transport LLC, Timothy Wells, 3202 Pence Lane, No. 1, Ozark.
Johnson County
Cogan Family LLC, Thomas Cogan, 1103 Edgewood St., Clarksville.
Holt Land & Cattle LLC, Shelby Marie Holt, 2344 County Road 3201, Hartman.
Nowotny Holdings LLC, Justin Nowotny, 1212 W. Main St., Clarksville.
Verwiebe Industrial Services LLC, Noah Douglas Verwiebe, 101 Private Road 3782, Hagarville.
Scott County
Day Family Holdings LLC, Wade Day, 4564 Rebeccas Road, Waldron.
Sebastian County
1057 West Main LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Cora Textiles LLC, Jeannie C. Wilson, 540 Caperton Loop, Greenwood.
Elkanah Trade LLC, Williams Yamkam, 8612 Maelin Court, Fort Smith.
H2O Wash LLC, 3217 Lakeside Drive, Greenwood.
JH & LA Transport LLC, Larry D. Alcorn, 3333 W. Browntown Road, Huntington.
KCH Lawn Services LLC, Michelle Henning, 1612 Fianna Place Terrace, Fort Smith.
Meshnet LLC, 3217 Lakeside Drive, Greenwood.
Pro Custom Painting LLC, Eric Stoll, 114 S. 16th St., Lavaca.
SRD Enterprises LLC, Joel Johnson, 700 S. 21st St., Fort Smith.
The Tilted Hanger LLC, Lynn English, 27 Riverlyn Drive, Fort Smith.