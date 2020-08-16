ArcBest (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has received five 2020 Quest for Quality Awards.

ArcBest’s less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was honored as National LTL Carrier and Truckload Expedited Motor Carrier. ABF Freight also received the National LTL Carrier award in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 and was awarded in the Expedited category in 2016.

ArcBest was also honored in the categories of Truckload Household Goods & High Value for its U-Pack brand, Truckload Expedited Motor Carrier for its Panther Premium Logistics service, and Rail Intermodal Marketing.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded with five Quest for Quality Awards this year," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our team is relentlessly dedicated to providing the highest level of service for our customers because it is important to us that they have the best possible experience when doing business with ArcBest. Being recognized with these Quest for Quality Awards is especially gratifying and a testament that our customers recognize our efforts."

ArcBest solves shipping challenges across the globe, providing ground, air and ocean transportation through ABF Freight, our Panther ground expedite fleet and a diverse network of qualified providers across North America. ArcBest also offers household moving through U-Pack, and fleet maintenance and repair services through FleetNet America.

"Quest for Quality Awards are uniquely purposeful in our market because the winners are determined by our readers — the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world," said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management.

For 37 years, the Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence within the transportation and logistics industry.

The annual awards are the result of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. Transportation service providers are rated on on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. This year, over 4,500 logistics and supply chain decision-makers cast ballots that determined the winners.

The 2020 Quest for Quality Award winners are featured in the August edition of Logistics Management.

The American Heart Association recently honored five Baptist Health hospitals for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

The AHA, along with its American Stroke Association division, recognized Baptist Health-Little Rock and Baptist Health-Fort Smith with the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll.

Also receiving Get with the Guidelines awards were: Baptist Health-Conway, Stroke Gold Plus; Baptist Health-Arkadelphia, Stroke Gold; and Baptist Health-Hot Spring County, Stroke Silver.

Gold Plus recipients have reached a goal of treating patients with 85 percent or higher compliance to core standard levels of care for two consecutive calendar years, and have demonstrated 75 percent compliance to seven out of 10 stroke quality measures during a 12-month period.

Gold recipients have reached a goal of treating patients with 85 percent or higher compliance to core standard levels of care for two consecutive calendar years.

Silver recipients have reached a goal of treating patients with 85 percent or higher compliance to core standard levels of care for one calendar year.

Target: Stroke Honor Roll recipients have achieved time to intravenous thrombolytic therapy of less than or equal to 60 minutes in 50 percent or more of applicable ischemic stroke patients to improve quality of patient care and outcomes.

Get With The Guidelines is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. Research shows that someone in the U.S. suffers from a stroke every 40 seconds. Nearly 800,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke annually.