Crawford County
Monarch 61 Project Inc., Mary Nicole Walton, 710 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren.
Lisa Jane Kennedy LLC, Lisa Kennedy, 12321 Brittany Lane, Cedarville.
M. Flanagan Consulting PLLC, Mercedez Flanagan, 1287 Red Oak Drive, Alma.
Hill Family Investments LLC, Travis Hill, 1519 Pecan Ridge Drive, Alma.
Chief Builders Company LLC, Shiloh Knoner, 1617 Elm St., Van Buren.
Mountaintop Home Inspection Services LLC, Katie Rawls, 17901 Boston Mountain Road, Mountainburg.
Girl With A Goal Goodies/Cupcakes LLC, Loretta L. Turner, 2001 Woodwind Way, Van Buren.
GMS Cleaning Services LLC, Marcie Leigh Sasser, 407 N. 12th St., Van Buren.
Precision Foam LLC, M. Sean Brister, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.
Newton Boys LLC, Brent Alan Newton, 8810 AR 282, Alma.
Franklin County
Ryderd LLC, Charles D. Walker, 3914 S. AR 23, Ozark.
Backhills Barbie LLC, Christina Schaffer Kelly, 6115A E. US 64, Ozark.
Johnson County
Christensen Transport LLC, Dianna E. Christensen, 194 Lakewood Drive, Clarksville.
Logan County
Greasy Valley Nursery LLC, Michelle Cook, 1828 Greasy Valley Road, Paris.
Robberson's Body Shop LLC, John T. Robberson, 2511 Red Bench Road, Paris.
DLB Lawns & More LLC, Leslie Guy Asbury III, 2833 Cox Valley Road, Magazine.
Polk County
Align Yoga + Wellness LLC, Tasha Kimp, 148 Polk Road 111, Mena.
City Lake Road Poultry LLC, Tommy Fowler, 150 Wolf Lane, Mena.
Clint Montgomery LLC, Clint Montgomery, 266 Polk Road 50, Mena.
Dusty Rusert Construction LLC, Samantha Rusert, 4442 AR 88 E., Mena.
Triple Springs Trucking LLC, Clermon Everett Fairless, 464 Polk 284, Hatfield.
Grey Oak Transportation LLC, Eric Wayne York, 489 Polk Road 36, Hatfield.
Watkins Service Center LLC, Kenneth W. Watkins, 996 AR 246 E., Vandervoort.
Sebastian County
4H Testing Inc., Carl D. Hanson, 10400 Castleton St., Fort Smith.
Starseed Fashion Corp., Odella Satterwhite, 4500 Wirsing Ave., Fort Smith.
DK Jones Inc., Dewayne Jones, 6300 Massard Road, Fort Smith.
PPE Distribution Associates Inc., John Abraham Stephens Jr., 709 Wilcox Lane, Lavaca.
Oil & Wine International Fellowship Inc, Patricia A. Porter, 1901 Magnolia Drive, Fort Smith.
Beasley Improvements LLC, 100 W. Center St., Greenwood.
2438 Dora Road LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
MCF Investments LLC, Charles Moussallem, 1600 Wheaton Trace, Fort Smith.
EV Investments LLC, Jade Nicole Verge, 2 Old Greenwood Lane, Fort Smith.
Ingrid Roessler Organizing LLC, 200 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith.
Prime Restaurant Group LLC, Mark Dean, 2332 Mount Zion Road, Greenwood.
Mike Jr's Pressure Washing Co. LLC, Michael Wayne Vann Jr., 2711 Dodson Ave., Unit B, Fort Smith.
Nails By Boylan LLC, Dang Boylan, 2815 Lakeview Point, Fort Smith.
SKN Vibz LLC, Laura Jane McAllister, 400 Ohio Lane, Lavaca.
Baby B Home Daycare LLC, Barbara Marshall, 400 Torrington Way, Fort Smith.
Hannah Goyne, M.D., PLLC, Hannah Goyne, M.D., 4114 S. 25th St., Fort Smith.
JDH Wheels & Tires LLC, John Helbling, 4300 Rogers Ave., Nos. 20-153, Fort Smith.
Jireh Capital Investments LLC, Omar Portillo, 5728 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.
R&H Outdoors LLC, Brettenie Roberts, 8215 Cumbie Road, Huntington.
Environmental Preventive Services LLC, Amber R. Billings, 919 Eastern Hills Drive, Greenwood.
Ditto Services LLC, Virginia Alice Moore, 938 W. Hartford Road, Hartford.